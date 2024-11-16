J&K CM Omar meets Sitharaman, discusses steps to reduce dependency on Centre

New Delhi: In a bid to enhance the economic growth of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday to discuss the Union territory’s financial progress with a focus on increasing local revenue generation to decrease reliance on the Centre.

The discussion took place as Abdullah continued his outreach in the national capital, focusing on strategic investments in infrastructure and connectivity to position J&K as an attractive investment destination.

This meeting is particularly significant as it precedes the ruling National Conference-led government’s inaugural budget presentation after six years of central rule.

Officials described the meeting as “very positive”, detailing Abdullah’s emphasis on the region’s financial health and the need for innovative measures to bolster revenue.

The chief minister underscored the importance of attracting investments that would generate employment, particularly in sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and horticulture, the officials said.

He stressed on the need to invest in infrastructure and connectivity so that Jammu and Kashmir “improves as an investment destination”, they said. In a notable comeback during the recent assembly elections — the first in a decade — Abdullah’s National Conference secured 42 out of 90 assembly seats.

The chief minister, along with five cabinet colleagues, took oath on October 16, marking a new chapter in the region’s governance. Taking to X, the office of Sitharaman said, “Shri Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah), Hon’ble Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, calls on Smt @nsitharaman.”

The National Conference also highlighted the meeting on social media, sharing an image of Abdullah and Sitharaman exchanging pleasantries, and noted that the conversation centred on the economic and financial trajectory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, Abdullah shared on Instagram, “Called on Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, smt.@nsitharaman ji. Our discussion centred around crucial economic matters concerning Jammu and Kashmir. I passionately advocated for much-needed support from the Union Finance Ministry for the region.”

According to an official spokesperson, CM Abdullah also informed the Union finance minister about the difficult fiscal situation being faced by J&K and requested her to provide additional

central assistance of Rs 6,000 crore to bridge the resource gap in the UT budget

for FY2024-25.