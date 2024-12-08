J&K CM Omar Abdullah reviews progress of convention centre's construction in Gulmarg

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said the convention centre coming up in Gulmarg will enable the famous ski resort to host international conferences, conventions and film screenings.

Accompanied by local MLA Farooq Ahmad Shah, Abdullah visited the site of the convention hall to review the progress of its construction.

"Visited Gulmarg and reviewed the progress of the convention hall that is under construction. Once completed, early next year, this complex will enable Gulmarg to host international conferences, conventions and film screenings. I was accompanied by local MLA @FarooqShah_JKNC and officials of the government," the chief minister posted on his X handle.