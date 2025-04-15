J&K CM, Mehbooba urge Centre to intervene after Saudi ‘cancels’ 52K Hajj slots

Srinagar: Ruling and Opposition parties have come together to voice their concern after the reported cancellation of 52,000 Hajj slots by Saudi Arabia for Indian pilgrims and urged the central government to take up the matter with their leadership.

“The reported cancellation of Hajj slots for over 52,000 Indian pilgrims, many of whom have already completed payments, is deeply concerning. I urge Hon’ble Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar to engage with the Saudi authorities at the earliest to explore a resolution in the interest of all affected pilgrims. This measure is crucial to ease the distress of thousands hoping to undertake the sacred pilgrimage this year,” J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on his official X handle.

Ruling National Conference president Farooq Abdullah appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak to the Saudi leadership in this regard.

“I appeal to the Prime Minister to raise the issue with the Saudi government and ensure that the Hajj quota for Indian pilgrims is not reduced,” he added. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the sudden decision to reduce the Hajj quota has caused immense distress for both the pilgrims and tour operators.

“Disturbing news emerging from Saudi Arabia. Reports indicate that 80 per cent of India’s private Haj quota has been cut abruptly. This sudden decision is causing immense distress for pilgrims and tour operators across the country. Urge the Ministry of External Affairs to immediately intervene by taking up this matter with the Saudi government to seek a resolution. @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar,” she posted on X.