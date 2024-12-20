J&K CM discusses statehood issue with HM Amit Shah

NEW dELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and discussed various key issues, including an early restoration of statehood and involving the elected government in the fight against terrorism.

Abdullah said the talks took place in a “cordial manner”. “We hope to always work in a better environment so that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are benefited from this,” he added.

After the meeting that lasted 30 minutes, the Chief Minister told reporters that he briefed the Union Home Minister about the situation in the Union territory and the experience of his government in the last two months. “Yes, I raised the issue of early restoration of statehood with the home minister,” Abdullah said, adding that “we hope that Jammu and Kashmir gets its statehood restored soon”.