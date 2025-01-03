J&K CM counting on Centre’s promise of fulfilling restoration of statehood, says there is no pressure

Srinagar: Dismissing suggestions that his National Conference was under pressure to join the BJP-led NDA, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed optimism that the promises made by the Centre to restore statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be fulfilled at the earliest.

During his first media meet here since assuming office in October, Abdullah emphasised that the region’s current status as a Union Territory should be viewed as a temporary arrangement, with the restoration of statehood being the “biggest challenge” his government faces. Abdullah dismissed rumours suggesting pressure from the BJP-led NDA to alter the National Conference’s ideology and join the alliance.

“There is no pressure from the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), Home Minister (Amit Shah) or the Raj Bhawan on us to change our ideology,” he said. The CM added that he has received assurances from the PM and home minister that the National Conference government would remain stable and that they would receive the same cooperation extended earlier to the Lieutenant Governor earlier.

“They have stated they will respect the mandate of the people. Those spreading rumours that I will now join NDA and that I have changed my ideology, I cannot help that. I am here to work and I will work,” he said at the media interaction held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre. In response to a question whether his government was planning to approach the court for restoration of statehood, Abdullah said that confrontation should be the last resort.

“Simply going to court will be a fight. A fight should never be the first option, it should be the last option. If the Supreme Court had not spoken about the restoration of statehood, if the PM and home minister had not spoken about it, then we could have gone to court. They have made promises and we have to give them a chance first,” he said.

“The Supreme Court in its judgement had also stated that the statehood should be restored as soon as possible. One year has passed since and we think one year should be enough,” Abdullah said.

The CM took questions on various issues confronting his two-month-old government, including the functioning of an elected government that has to share powers with the Centre’s appointee -- the Lieutenant Governor. He argued that “dual centres of power are not advantageous” and that effective governance is best achieved with a single command structure.