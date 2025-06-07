J&K CM Abdullah mixes humour with plea for statehood at historic rail inauguration

Katra: Mixing humour with political resolve, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday used the flagging-off ceremony of the first train to Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Katra to subtly but clearly articulate his government’s demand for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Recalling the opening of the Katra railway station, the last programme of his first government in 2014, Abdullah pointed at a “coincidence” that four people present at the event on Friday were also on stage that day. Humorously pointing out the differing career trajectories of the persons involved, Abdullah said, “You (Narendra Modi) became the Prime Minister for the first time then... You came here right after the election. And by the grace of God, you inaugurated the Katra railway station here.

“After that, you won the election twice in a row and remained the prime minister of this country. Your minister of state in the PMO, Jitendra Singh, was also present... Even our respected Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who was the minister of state for railways at that time, was present.”

Referring to his own position, Abdullah said, “And I, as the chief minister of a full-fledged state then, stand slightly demoted. I was the chief minister of a state. Now I am the chief minister of a union territory.”

“But I believe that it will not take long for this to be corrected. And with your help, Jammu and Kashmir will again attain the status of a state,” Abdullah added.

The chief minister’s direct plea for the restoration of statehood was met with applause by the large gathering.

The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into two union territories – J-K and Ladakh – following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

During his speech at the inauguration of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link, Abdullah reflected on the significant passage of time since the project’s inception in early 1980s.

“I was an eighth grade student when this project was started. Today, I am 55 years old. My children have also completed college. Now this project has been completed,” he said, pointing at the decades-long journey of the railway link between Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country.