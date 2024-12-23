J&K CM Abdullah meets students protesting against reservation policy

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday assured a delegation of protesting students that the Cabinet sub-committee formed to review the reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir will submit its report within six months, according to student leaders.

The students are protesting against the reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir implemented after the abrogation of the Article 370.

National Conference leader and Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Aga Ruhullah Mehdi led a peaceful protest outside the residence of Abdullah to support the demand for “rationalisation” of reservations in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We met the chief minister and held discussions on the reservation issue for about 30 minutes. The crux of the discussion was that the chief minister has asked for six months for the sub-committee to complete its work,” one of the student leaders told reporters after meeting Abdullah at his residence.

Taking to social media, Abdullah said the channel of communication with the students will remain open without any intermediaries.

“Today I met the representatives of the Open Merit Students Association. The beauty of democracy is the right to be heard & dialogue in a spirit of mutual cooperation. I have made certain requests of them & given them a number of assurances. This channel of communication will remain open without any intermediaries or hangers-on,” the CM posted on X.