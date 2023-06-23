J&K: Centre assesses progress of grievance redressal system

New Delhi: During the two-day visit of Union Minister Amit Shah to the Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre had an epiphany of redressing grievances. The government informed on Friday that in an important move, the Union Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), V Srinivas recently chaired a meeting of Grievance Redressal Officers of J&K.



The purpose of the meeting was to evaluate the progress and effectiveness of the grievance redressal mechanism on the Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JKIGRAMS) portal, located at the J&K Civil Secretariat. During the meeting, the discussion stressed on several aspects related to the functioning of the JKIGRAMS Portal.

In addition to that, the participants deliberated on a roadmap to enhance the grievance redressal mechanism in Jammu and Kashmir through system upgrades, technological advancements, capacity-building initiatives, and regular monitoring of the JKIGRAMS Portal.

The meeting was attended by various officials, including Secretary of Public Grievances in J&K, Rehana Batul, senior officers from DARPG, technical officers, representatives from JKLGGC, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd, JKIMPARD, and nodal officers from Jammu and Kashmir’s Administrative Departments, Head of Departments (HoD) offices, and districts.

Addressing the officers, Secretary DARPG emphasised the significance of maintaining a user-friendly and efficient portal that allows citizens to conveniently lodge grievances and effortlessly track their status.

He stressed the importance of promptly addressing citizens’ grievances and underlined the need for continuous improvements in the system to ensure maximum satisfaction among the public. The secretary encouraged the nodal officers from across the Union Territory to actively participate in the discussion, allowing several officers to share their insights.

Rehana Batul, Secretary of Public Grievances, provided an overview of the overall functioning of the JKIGRAMS Portal and the disposal of grievances.

She reported that the current disposal rate of grievances on JKIGRAMS stands at 96 per cent, with 3,10,132 out of 3,22,964 received grievances having been resolved. Furthermore, she mentioned that out of the 26,739 grievances received via the CPGRAMS portal, 25,755 have been disposed of, reflecting a disposal rate of 96 per cent. Batul assured the Union Secretary that JKLGGC would take necessary steps to improve the Grievance Redressal System as per his expectations.