J&K: BSF personnel killed in unprovoked firing by Pak rangers along IB, residents hold protest

JAMMU: A BSF head constable was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB) in the Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district early Thursday, officials said.



The firing targeting Border Outposts in the district is the third ceasefire violation in 24 days by Pakistan Rangers along the IB in the Jammu frontier.

BSF Head Constable Lal Fam Kima suffered injuries and was evacuated to a local hospital. He was later moved to the GMC Hospital in Jammu, the officials said.

The body of slain BSF Head Constable Lal Fam Kima is likely to reach his Aizawl home in Mizoram on Friday, officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Special Director General of BSF, P V Ramasastry on Thursday paid homage to the BSF head constable who was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

Apart from them, Chief Secretary A K Mehta, Home Secretary R K Goyal, IGP Anand Jain, IG BSF D K Boora and Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar also paid tributes to the BSF jawan, Lal Fam Kima, at the frontier headquarters, Paloura camp, in Jammu.

People at the border areas here on Thursday held protests against Pakistan over its firing and shelling along the International Border (IB) in Samba district that killed one BSF jawan.

Led by Sarpanch Balbir Kour, scores of people of Treva village along the IB held anti-Pakistan protests and demanded action.