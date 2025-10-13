J&K: BSF heightens vigil at LoC to curb infiltration ahead of winter

Srinagar: The BSF has heightened its vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir ahead of the winter as there is a possibility of increased infiltration attempts from across the border, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Intelligence inputs suggest that terrorists are waiting at various launch pads across the border to infiltrate into the valley, the Border Security Force (BSF) officer said.

“Generally, it has been seen that there are increased attempts of infiltration before the winters. Keeping that in mind, we have put our jawans and officers on alert and have heightened our vigilance on the border,” Additional Director General of BSF, Satish S Khandare told reporters on the sidelines of Wular 2.0 Marathon in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

“It is difficult to give an exact number, but the reports we have is that our neighbouring country is making some launchpads across the border,” he added.

The BSF officer said the danger of terrorists infiltrating into our country from across always remains, but the BSF and the Army are alert and prepared on the border to deal with the situation and thwart such attempts.

“We are fulfilling our responsibilities very well,” he said. Scores of participants, including youth and women, took part in the three race categories - 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km of the marathon. “This is the second edition of the marathon. The BSF conducted the marathon last year as well. This is a part of our efforts to have good relations with the people living near the LoC and border,” the BSF ADG said.