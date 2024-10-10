J&K: Body of missing jawan found in forest with gunshot wounds

Anantnag: In a grim turn of events, the body of a missing Territorial Army jawan, who had been abducted by terrorists in the forests of Anantnag, was found on Wednesday.



Two soldiers had been kidnapped in the region. While one managed to escape, the other, identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat, was tragically found dead with bullet wounds in the Sanglan forest area of Utrasoo.

Following the abduction, security forces launched a massive search operation in the dense forest. The operation was intensified after Bhat went missing on Tuesday.

“It is unfortunate that the body of the missing jawan has been recovered. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time,” an army official stated. Efforts to track down the terrorists responsible for the abduction are ongoing.

According to a statement from the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, “acting on intelligence inputs, a joint counter-terrorism operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and other agencies in the Kazwan Forest, Kokernag, on October 8, 2024. The operation continued overnight after a Territorial Army soldier was reported missing”.

The abduction and subsequent killing of the jawan have heightened tensions in the region, which has seen a surge in militant activities in recent months. Security forces have ramped up their operations in Anantnag to track the perpetrators and prevent further incidents. Local authorities have also tightened security across the region.

This incident follows a series of similar kidnappings in recent years. In August 2023, an army soldier from Kulgam went missing while on leave but was later found by the police. The soldier, who had left his home in Asthal, Kulgam, to buy food, had his car found abandoned nearby with blood stains inside. His family reported that he had left for the market at 7:30 pm, and the vehicle was discovered soon after.

Another similar case occurred in 2019 when soldier Yasin Bhat narrowly escaped an abduction attempt at his home in Qazipora, Budgam. Terrorists had stormed his house, but Bhat managed to escape after a scuffle, according to his family.

In the past eight years, more than five soldiers have been abducted and killed across Kashmir, with most incidents occurring in the volatile districts of Shopian and Kulgam in South Kashmir. A kidnapping was also reported in Budgam in 2022.

As security forces continue their efforts, the region remains on high alert, with hopes that those responsible for this latest attack will be brought to justice soon.