J&K Assembly exit polls after 6 pm on Oct 5

Jammu: With the third and final phase of polling for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election scheduled for Tuesday, authorities have said exit poll predictions could be aired only after 6 pm on October 5.

According to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission (EC) on August 31 and under the provisions of section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, all media outlets, polling agencies and individuals are informed that publication or broadcast of exit poll results related to the Jammu and Kashmir election may be done after 6 pm on October 5, the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) said in a statement on Monday.

It said violations of the guidelines may lead to legal action, including fines and imprisonment.

"The restriction applies to all forms of media, including newspapers, television channels, radio, online news portals, social media platforms and messaging services like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram etc. It also applies to political parties, candidates, polling agencies and any individuals engaged in election-related activities," the statement said. It said the CEO, along with the district election officers, returning officers and law-enforcement agencies, will monitor compliance. "Any violations will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law," it added.

The statement said the measure aims at maintaining the integrity of the electoral process and ensure a free and fair election environment, and to ensure that voters make their decisions uninfluenced by premature predictions or analysis of electoral outcomes.