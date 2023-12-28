J&K amends Panchayati Raj Act to include OBC reservation

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has amended the Union Territory’s Panchayati Raj Act to incorporate reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC), a spokesperson said on Thursday.

The amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act proposed by the administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha aim at making the statute more effective by ensuring transparency in the functioning of the panchayati raj institutions (PRIs), constitutional alignment and consistency with the practices in other states where reservation has been provided to the OBC, apart from the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), the spokesperson said.

He said the administrative council, which met here under the chairmanship of the L-G, approved amending the Act to incorporate the definition of the OBC in it to ensure their reservation in these grassroots democratic institutions.