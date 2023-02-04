‘J&K admin keeping watch, not Joshimath-like situation’

Jammu: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration was keeping a close watch on two dozen structures in Doda developing cracks but denied the situation was akin to the land subsidence witnessed in Joshimath.

The best possible assistance will be extended to the affected families of Nai Basti in the Thathri area, situated around 35 km from the Doda town along the Kishtwar-Batote National Highway. While three houses collapsed after developing cracks, 18 other structures were rendered unsafe, prompting the district administration to shift over 100 people to safer places.

“All the affected houses have been evacuated and there is no need to create much hype. The administration is keeping a close eye on the (emerging) situation and the best possible action will be taken (for their rehabilitation,” Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of a function at Raj Bhawan here.

Asked if it was a Joshimath-like situation in the affected village, the Lt Governor replied “absolutely not.”

Uttarakhand’s Joshimath the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence. “I do not have much knowledge (about the reasons for the development of cracks in structures in Doda village). We should have faith in the expert opinion and let them analyse and come out with facts,” Sinha said.