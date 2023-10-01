J&K achieves 100% ODF plus model status

New Delhi: In a significant achievement during the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir has declared all its 6,650 villages across 285 blocks in 20 districts as ODF plus model.



The achievement of ODF Plus Model for all villages in the UT is a significant milestone as it goes beyond constructing and use of toilets towards cleanliness by managing grey water and solid waste in each village.

For a village to achieve the status of ODF plus model, it is required to pass through three stages of ODF plus namely aspiring, rising and model. When a village achieves a condition where it is visually clean with minimal litter and stagnant water, apart from solid and liquid waste management (SLWM) and adequate cleanliness awareness generation activities, it is declared as ODF plus model.

“In its attempt to make all villages an ODF plus model, comprehensive plans were made, bringing all the stakeholders on board before execution.

The village sanitation saturation plans (VSSP) for each village were made to ensure it has assets available for SLWM,” the ministry of Jal Shakti has said in an official release.