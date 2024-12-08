J&K: 4 of family die of suspected food poisoning in Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu: A 40-year-old man and his three children died, while his wife and another daughter fell sick, due to suspected food poisoning in a remote village in Rajouri district here on Sunday, officials said.

Fazal Hussain, his wife Shamim Akhter, 38, and the couple’s four children, hailing from Badhal Gorla village, were admitted to Rajouri Government Medical College hospital with severe dyspepsia late Saturday, they said.

Hussain died during treatment in the wee hours of Sunday, while his wife and the children were referred to Jammu for specialised treatment.

Three of the children – Rabia Kousar, 15, Farmana Kouser, 12, and Rafter Ahmad, 4, – died at Jammu hospital. Akhter and her other daughter Ruksar, 12, are still under treatment.