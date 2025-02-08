J&K: 38 discharged, 363 isolated: Rajouri still reeling from mysterious illness

Jammu: Thirty-eight patients, who were admitted to different hospitals after falling ill due to a mysterious illness at Badhaal village in J&K’s Rajouri district, have been discharged after complete recovery, officials said.

Currently, 363 individuals from 60 families remain quarantined in various facilities across Rajouri, they informed a meeting of health professionals and police personnel chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dullo on Thursday.

The mysterious illness has claimed 17 lives from three families in Badhaal between December 7 and January 19.

Health secretary Syed Abid Rashid Shah briefed the meeting, stating that every measure has been

taken to isolate the affected families and provide them with food and water after testing. “Out of the 55 symptomatic persons, 38 have been discharged after recovery, while 17 deaths have been registered so far,” Shah said.

There are currently no new admissions in hospitals, and the existing patients have been examined by teams of doctors from PGIMER, Chandigarh, and AIIMS, New Delhi, he said.

Health teams remain stationed in the village to monitor any new symptoms among the residents, who have all been screened by the healthcare providers, Shah added.

Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) Ramesh Kumar said that no food or eatables were being exchanged among the families, who have been placed under continuous surveillance.