J&K: 3 terror associates arrested in Baramulla

SRINAGAR: Security forces arrested three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror associates and recovered ammunition and cash from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Sunday. A police spokesman said during checking and patrolling at Kalgai near Jhula foot bridge in the north Kashmir district on Saturday, security forces intercepted two suspected persons coming from Kamalkote towards the national highway carrying bags.



The two were identified as Zameer Ahmad Khanday, resident of Madiyan Kamalkote, and Mohammad Naseem Khanday, resident of Madiyan Kamalkote. During the search, three Chinese grenades and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash were recovered from them, the spokesman said.

A case was registered and during sustained questioning, both the accused disclosed that they illegally acquired grenades while cash was provided to them by one Manzoor Ahmad Bhatti so that they could execute any terrorist act, he said.