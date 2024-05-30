J&K: 3 Lt Colonels among 16 booked for attempt to murder and dacoity

Kupwara (J&K): In a surprising and concerning incident, army men and police officers were involved in an altercation at the Kupwara Police Station in Kashmir on Wednesday late evening. This incident comes amidst reports of several joint operations by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in recent times.



A case has been registered against 16 army men, including 3 lieutenant colonel involved, encompassing 11 different sections of law, including two sections from the Arms Act, 1959. The charges encompass sections 186, 332, 307, 342, 147, 149, 392, 397, and 365 of the Indian Penal Code. This incident has raised serious concerns, given the context of ongoing security operations in the region. Meanwhile, the First Information Report (FIR) details a serious incident that occurred at around 21:40 hours, involving a large group of armed and uniformed personnel from the 160 Territorial Army.

Among those identified were RFN Ashiq Driver, Irfan Ahmad Driver, Mohd Amin, 2IC L/Nk Ishaq, RFN Ayaz, Naik Rajiv (Buddy of 2IC), L/NK Mohd Amin, RFN Ghulam Hassan, RFN Irfan Ahmad, Naik Arif Ahmad, Hawaldar Gulzar Ahmad, and Fayaz Ahmad Khan. The group was led by Lieutenant Colonel Ankit Sood, Lieutenant Colonel Rajiv Chauhan, and Lieutenant Colonel Nikhil. The personnel unauthorizedly entered the premises of PS Kupwara. When questioned about their presence, they collectively and without provocation, formed an unlawful assembly and severely attacked the staff and officers at the police station using rifle butts, kicks, and sticks. Upon the arrival of the senior police officers, the Territorial Army personnel, led by Lieutenant Colonel Ankit Sood, Rajiv Chauhan, and Nikhil, brandished their weapons, snatched the mobile phones of the injured police personnel and SHO PS Kupwara Inspector Mohammad Ishaq. During their escape, they abducted MHC Ghulam Rasool.

However, army officials from Srinagar have dismissed reports of an altercation between police and army personnel, calling them “misfounded and incorrect.” Sources confirmed that the altercation was triggered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police questioning a Territorial Army jawan in connection with an alleged drug case. The Kupwara DSP is conducting the investigation into the incident. Authorities aim to uncover the full extent of the crime and bring the accused individuals to justice,

officials said.