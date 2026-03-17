J&K: 27 next of kin of terror victims get job letters

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday vowed to secure justice for everyone who has been wronged by terrorists, while handing over appointment letters to 27 next-of-kin of terror victims here.



“I am resolute in securing justice for every terror victim’s family, and pending cases will be investigated to hold the

perpetrators accountable,” Sinha said.

Sinha reaffirmed that lands or homes forcibly seized from terror-affected families will be liberated and returned, and cases yet to undergo investigation will receive impartial and transparent probes.

The administration has succeeded in dispelling the shadow of injustice and ushering in a new dawn of justice at the doorsteps of terror victims’ families, he said.

“To date, around 400 next-of-kins have received employment, and we will continue relentlessly until we reach the very last family awaiting justice,” he said.

Sinha said that for decades, the poor and vulnerable families of the terror victims had clung to the hope of redress.

The campaign, which was launched from Baramulla last year, to deliver justice to terror victims’ families, has provided them with support, courage, and restored their tomorrow, the LG said.

“My aim throughout this process is to ensure that no terror-affected family slips into the cracks of neglect, fading from public and official gaze. I view these appointment letters as true justice, and today’s event stands as its living testament,” he said.