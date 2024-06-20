J&K: 2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed and two security personnel injured in an encounter that broke out on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.

The forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Watergam area of Baramulla in the morning on information about the presence of terrorists there, they said.

The officials said the search operation turned into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire at the security personnel.

A senior police official said two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire and their bodies were retrieved from the spot.

The identity and affiliation of the slain ultras are being ascertained.

The officer added that a cop and a soldier were injured in the gunfight.