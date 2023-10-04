UP: Three men die after inhaling poisonous gas inside well

Three persons, including two brothers, died on Wednesday after inhaling poisonous gas inside a well. According to Circle Officer Sanjay Katiyar, the incident took place around 6.30 am in Bijwar village when 31-year-old Surya Prakash entered the well to take out a water pump and started feeling uneasy after inhaling poisonous gas there. After hearing his brother’s screams, 35-year-old Deepak also entered the well to save him but faced a similar situation. Their friend Balwant (40) also went inside the well to save the brothers. All three persons were later taken out from the well by the villagers and rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

J&K: 2 militants killed in Kulgam encounter

Two unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The encounter started earlier in the day when security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kujjar following information about the presence of ultras there. Two terrorists have been killed, and their bodies are being recovered from the encounter site. A cordon and search operation is ongoing, with more information to come,” announced the Kashmir Zone police. The operation shifted into an encounter when militants fired upon security forces, prompting a retaliatory response.