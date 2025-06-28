J&K: 19 villagers hospitalised due to gastroenteritis in Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu: At least 19 people have been hospitalised due to gastroenteritis in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials on Friday said.

Several others have been treated for this illness by a mobile medical team in Sakri village of the district, they said.

The health department, the officials said, has attributed the outbreak to water contamination after E.coli was found in water samples from the area.

According to official details, 19 villagers from Sakri were brought to the Government Medical College Hospital, Rajouri, over the past 72 hours. All patients complained of diarrhoea and other gastroenteritis symptoms, with a few also experiencing partial unconsciousness due to dehydration, they said.