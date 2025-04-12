J&K: 1 terrorist eliminated under ‘Operation Chhatru’ in Kishtwar

Jammu: A terrorist was eliminated in a joint search and destroy operation, codenamed Op Chhatru, which was initiated on April 9 in the thick Chhatru forest belt of Kishtwar district based on specific intelligence inputs about terrorist presence.

The operation is conducted collectively by Indian Army, comprising top-notch Para Special Forces and 11 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police and J&K Special Operations Group (SOG).

Security personnel established contact with the terrorists late evening on April 9, leading to an intense shootout amidst the difficult terrain of the forest.

Even as the weather was uncooperative and the topography rough, one unidentified terrorist was neutralised during the exchange of fire.

The operation is still on, with forces keeping strict cordons around the zone and continuing their search operations. Sources had indicated that 2–3 terrorists had originally been pinned down during the exchange that started around 3 pm on April 8.

Forces tracking the region had intercepted a conversation suggesting the militants were under pressure and in need of help.

Joint teams subsequently continued the combing operation on Thursday after an initial pause in gunfire.

Apart from the Chhatru encounter, operations have been stepped up in Udhampur district’s Jopher-Marta belt, where another reported encounter is still in progress.

The forces have been actively patrolling high-altitude areas, particularly with the melting of snow—a time generally taken advantage of by intruders from the other side of the border.