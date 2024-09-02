JJP suffers jolt as three MLAs join BJP

chandigarh: In yet another jolt to the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), its three MLAs including a close aide of former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister joined BJP during the Jan Ashirwad rally in



Jind on Sunday.

Among those who joined the saffron party are Jogiram Sihag, former Archaeology and Museums and Labour and Employment Minister, Anoop Dhanak and Ram Kumar Gautam. Shakti Rani Sharma, mother of Manu Sharma, who had murderer model Jessica Lal, also joined the party alongside her son Kartikeya.

The Ambala Mayor belongs to a prominent political family of Haryana and joined the BJP in the Jan Ashirwad rally of BJP held in Jind. Political experts believe that Shakti Rani joining BJP has not only strengthened the party on many important seats but has also got the support of a strong woman leader coming from the Brahmin community.

She has not only impressed everyone with her work but the dominance of her family has also continuously increased in the politics of the state.

The BJP is sure to benefit from the move. Shakti Rani is the wife of Haryana Jan Chetna Party chief Vinod Sharma, who has been a Union Minister. He has continuously played an important role in the progress of the community and other sections of the society. Her son Kartikeya was elected a member of the Rajya Sabha with the support of the BJP.

Her joining the party has given the BJP two benefits simultaneously – one it has got a strong Brahmin leader in her. Second, being a woman leader, the party will get a lot of help in pulling the women vote bank to its side. Though there are many women leaders in the party at present, they have not been able to make their mark on a wider scale. In such a situation, Shakti Rani has emerged as an excellent option in strengthening the BJP. Meanwhile, Gautam said he was sure that CM Nayab Singh Saini will win the Assembly elections as he is unbiased and believes in taking everyone along.