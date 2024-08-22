JJP MLA from Shahbad, Ramkaran Kala joins Cong

chandigarh: Shahbad MLA Ramkaran Kala joined the Congress on Wednesday, accompanied by thousands of supporters and numerous JJP leaders. Kala officially became a Congress member under the guidance of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress state president Choudhary Udaibhan.



In addition, Kuldeep Kakran, who was the BJP candidate from Kharkhoda in the 2014 elections, and Jai Singh Bishnoi, a former information commissioner, also defected from their parties to join Congress. MP Deepender Singh Hooda was present at the event to welcome the new members.

Hooda and Udaibhan extended a warm welcome to all joining leaders and workers, promising them respect and support. Hooda praised their decision, asserting that it would benefit the party in upcoming elections and contribute to forming a Congress government. He highlighted the growing public support for Congress and expressed confidence that the party would secure victory in Haryana.