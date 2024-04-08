JJP leaders Nishan Singh, Kamlesh Saini quit party

Chandigarh: In a setback to the party just before the Lok Sabha polls, Jannayak Janta Party’s Haryana unit chief Nishan Singh and general secretary Kamlesh Saini on Monday quit the party.

Another JJP leader, Mamata Kataria, former JJP state women secretary, said she has also quit the party.

The developments have come as a big blow to the five-and-a-half-year-old party, which recently separated from the BJP, and had announced to put up its candidates for the May 25 Lok Sabha polls from Haryana.

Nishan Singh told the media that he has verbally communicated to his party’s senior leadership that he has quit the post he is holding as well as resigned from the party membership.

He did not wish to disclose the reasons for his move.

He said he would be meeting JJP’s national president Ajay Singh Chautala in a day or two to hand over his resignation.

Speaking to reporters in Charkhi Dadri, Chautala said that he has learnt about Nishan Singh’s move from the media.

I tried to speak to him over the phone, but it was switched off, he said. “What I came to know through the media is that Nishan Singh has said that he has verbally communicated his decision (to the party leadership) and will formally tender his resignation on meeting me. So, when he meets me, then we will see,” said Ajay Chautala.