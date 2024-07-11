JJP leader Ravindra Saini killed in Haryana’s Hansi

Chandigarh: Unidentified men shot dead Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader and Hero motorcycle agency owner, Ravindra Saini in broad daylight here Wednesday in Hansi area of Hisar.



The incident took place when Saini was sitting at his showroom. According to the information, three miscreants came on a bike and fired bullets at him indiscriminately.

Saini was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, where he died. Police is investigating the case and is looking at the CCTV footage of the area. According to the police, Ravindra Saini has a Hero motorcycle showroom in Hansi.

The JJP leader was sitting in the showroom with his gunman. He was about to leave the showroom when three miscreants on a bike fired gunshot at him indiscriminately. Saini was hit by several bullets and he fell on the ground and the miscreants fled from the spot.

As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and took Ravindra Saini to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police has alerted all the police stations. Ravindra’s gunman is also under suspicion in this murder case. Questions are being raised as to why he did not fire when the criminals were firing bullets.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting with police officers to ensure a robust law and order situation in the evening.

He emphasised taking strict action against criminals, particularly targeting gang networks.

The Chief Minister was chairing a review meeting of senior officers of the police department regarding law and order situation in the state here today.

The Chief Minister, while taking a tough stance on incidents of crimes including ransom, said that the presence of police in the field should be such that it creates fear among criminals and they do not come out due to fear.

The Chief Minister instructed the police to take decisive action against criminals within a week to curb all criminal incidents.