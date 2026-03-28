JJM 2.0: Meghalaya inks reform-linked MoU with Centre

NEW DELHI: Meghalaya has become the 12th state to sign a reform-linked memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre under the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0. This marks an important step toward effective rural water supply.



The MoU formalises the state’s entry into the reform-based implementation framework of the mission; this was approved by the Union Cabinet on March 10, 2026. The signing took place with Union Minister of Jal Shakti C. R. Patil, Minister of State V. Somanna, and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma attending virtually.

Senior officials included Marcuise N. Marak, Praveen Bakshi, Ashok K.K. Meena, and Kamal Kishore Soan. Swati Meena Naik, Joint Secretary (Water), and Praveen Bakshi, Commissioner & Secretary, Public Health Engineering (PHE), Meghalaya, exchanged the agreement.