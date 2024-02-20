Jitendra Singh reviews arrangements for PM Modi’s public rally in Jammu

Jammu: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday reviewed the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally in Jammu, and said there is huge excitement among people on the eve of the programme.

The minister visited the venue -- Maulana Azad Stadium -- accompanied by senior central officials and a team of Jammu and Kashmir administration led by the divisional commissioner of Jammu. Billboards and hoardings carrying Modi’s pictures and BJP flags have come up across the city, especially along the Jammu-Airport road to welcome PM.