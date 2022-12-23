Jiribam-Imphal new line railway project work progressing steadily

Maligaon: Indian Railways is significantly contributing towards transformation of the North-eastern states by executing several new railway line projects.

The Jiribam–Imphal new line railway project is one of the crucial connectivity projects for the North-eastern region that is at an advance stage of completion. The works for this new line railway project, among other connectivity projects, is also going on in full swing to connect Imphal, the capital city of Manipur, to the rest of the country. The Jiribam – Imphal project has already achieved the physical progress of 91.78 per cent.

Construction of the Jiribam – Imphal railway project involves multiple tunnels and bridges in tough terrains and which is stretched at more than 110 km length. Out of 52 tunnels, works for the 48 have already been completed. The project will have a total of 11 major bridges. The substructure of 7 bridges and superstructure of 5 bridges has been completed. Out of 129 minor bridges, works for 110 have also been completed.