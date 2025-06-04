Jind resident questioned by NIA for third day over alleged spy-linked transactions

NEW DELHI/JIND: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has continued interrogating Kashish Kochar, a Jind resident of Haryana, for the third day in relation to a suspected financial transaction with an individual accused of spying for Pakistan. Kochar, along with his family members, was grilled in Delhi, while his Sector 8 house in Jind was sealed.

Kashish Kochar, a resident of Jind and a student, was arrested by the NIA from his home on Saturday. Subsequently, he was brought to Delhi for questioning. As per sources known to his family, his mother has also joined him in the capital. Family relatives said that Kochar’s name came up in the investigation because one other person was involved. The NIA is said to have questioned some of his other family members during the course of the investigation.

As per the individuals aware of the situation, the probe is focused on two transactions of Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 done on the recommendation of a Delhi-based trader of clothing. The money was reportedly credited into the accounts of an individual who has been detained for spying for Pakistan.

Kochar returned to Jind along with his family on Tuesday.

A friend of Kashish Kochar, who wished not to be named, added that Kochar never went to Pakistan and his passport had also expired seven months ago. He had visited Türkiye, Dubai, and Bangkok, however. He now has a gym in Jind.

The friend further said that a lot of misinformation is being circulated regarding Kochar, and most of the allegations are unsubstantiated. He went on to say that the truth would soon surface, shedding light on the entire situation.