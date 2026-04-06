Jind: CM Saini unveils Rs 253 crore projects

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday unveiled development projects worth Rs 253 crore in Jind, significantly enhancing irrigation, roads, health services, and water supply in the region.

Saini laid the foundation stones for 12 projects worth over Rs 140 crore and inaugurated three projects with a combined cost of over Rs 112 crore, an official statement said.

Among the key inaugurations are the reconstruction of Jind Distributary No 4, completed by the Irrigation and Water Resources Department for Rs 16.28 crore.

Additional projects inaugurated included modern micro-irrigation systems at the village level, solar-powered irrigation facilities, and a balancing reservoir for water storage in Intal Khurd village, constructed for Rs 56.36 crore.

Saini, who addressed a public rally in Jind, also dedicated the Dr B R Ambedkar Library building at Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, built for Rs 56.36 crore.

Furthering the infrastructure initiative, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for projects covering agriculture marketing, housing, roads, health, drainage, and water supply. This includes a purchase centre at Manoharpur village, developed by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board for Rs 3.18 crore, as well as 56 residential units for revenue officers in the officers' colony, to be constructed by the Public Works Department for Rs 16.61 crore.

Saini also laid the foundation for the widening and strengthening of the Nirjan approach road and the Kandela route via Safidon, covering the villages of Haibatpur, Khokhri, Bohatwala, and Dalamwala, from Parshuram Chowk to the bypass. This work will be undertaken for Rs 4.56 crore.

To enhance drainage infrastructure, the Irrigation and Water Resources Department has commenced the Manoharpur drain excavation project for Rs 1.09 crore.

The chief minister also laid the foundation for Public Health Engineering Department projects worth over Rs 35 crore. These include three canal-based water supply schemes in Jalalpura Kalan, Intal Kalan and Intal Khurd villages, along with the expansion of two existing

schemes.