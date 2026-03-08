Jind: 4 women workers killed in factory fire; CM announces Rs 5 lakh aid

Chandigarh: At least four women workers died of suffocation and 12 others were injured after a fire broke out at a factory in Safidon in Jind district of Haryana on Saturday, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Pinki (45), Pooja (27), Usha (45) and Guddi (52). The factory, located in Bhaat Colony, manufactured Holi colours and was allegedly operating illegally, police said. Most of the injured workers were women.

According to officials, the fire reportedly started due to a short circuit near the main gate and quickly spread through the premises. It was alleged that the factory’s main gate had been locked from the outside, making it difficult for workers to escape as smoke and flames engulfed the building.

As panic spread, some workers ran to the top floor while others hid inside rooms. A few reportedly jumped from the roof to raise an alarm and seek help.

Local residents rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue those trapped inside. Police personnel later broke a wall of the factory to create an escape route for the workers. Fire brigade teams and ambulances soon reached the site and carried out rescue operations.

Officials said two women died on the spot due to severe burn injuries and suffocation, while two others succumbed later during treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Imran Raza said authorities would investigate allegations that the factory was operating illegally and examine claims of labour exploitation, including long working hours and low wages.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of each deceased worker and Rs 2 lakh for those injured.

He also directed the district administration to conduct a detailed probe to determine the cause of the fire and ensure steps are taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.