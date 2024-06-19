Jilted lover who killed woman on road claims he tried to end his life twice

Palghar: The man who killed his girlfriend on a busy road on the outskirts of Mumbai after he suspected her of dating someone else has told the police that he had tried to end his life twice, a police official said on Wednesday.

Rohit Yadav (32) struck 18 blows on the head of Arati Yadav (22) with a spanner, killing her in Vasai on Tuesday, even as scores of people watched the chilling crime. He did not flee the scene and sat near the body till police arrived.

Aarti had approached the Achole police in Palghar district on June 8 after Rohit threatened her and broke her phone, but she also requested the cops not to be harsh on him, he said.

The police then registered a non-cognisable (NC) office and allowed Rohit to go after warning her not to trouble her. On Monday night, Rohit called up Aarti but told her that he did so by mistake and she should not complain to the police about the call, said the official from MBVV police citing Rohit’s questioning.

In police custody, Rohit has claimed that he had tried to kill himself twice after he began suspecting Aarti of seeing some other person, the official said.

The two were neighbours and in a relationship for the last few years, police said. Of late, she had stopped talking to him, and he suspected that she was having an affair with someone else.

On Tuesday morning, she was on her way to work when Rohit accosted her and began attacking her after a fight. “Kyun kiya aisa mere saath (why did you do this to me),” Rohit kept saying as he continued to hit Aarti’s lifeless body with the spanner on Tuesday.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh on Wednesday met with DCP Zone II Pournima Chowgule-Shringi over the incident.

She said police have claimed that they took timely action when Aarti approached them but were not aware if anything happened after that. The police had also assured Aarti that they would take strict action if Rohit bothered her again.

Wagh said it was unfortunate that despite the presence of so many people, no one rushed to save the young woman. She expressed confidence that the state will ensure justice for the family by fast-tracking the case.

The BJP leader said she also met Aarti’s mother and sister and assured them of all possible assistance.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Umesh Mane of the Tulinj Division said they will get more details once the probe progresses in the case.

“The police will seek his remand for a detailed probe. We already have the initial information,” he said.