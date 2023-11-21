Jheeram Ghati massacre: SC dismisses NIA’s plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the Chhattisgarh Police probe into an FIR alleging larger conspiracy in the 2013 Jheeram Ghati Naxal attack that killed 29 people, including leaders of the state Congress unit.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said, “Sorry, we would not like to interfere. Dismissed.” ASG SV Raju, appearing for the NIA argued for its role in investigating the larger conspiracy angle of the case, emphasising the central agency’s involvement in the primary FIR.