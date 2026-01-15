Jharkhand’s participation marks strategic moment on global stage

Ranchi: The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos is one of the most influential global platforms where governments, industry leaders, financial institutions, multilateral agencies, and civil society come together to shape the direction of the world economy.

It is a forum where ideas translate into partnerships, and where policy, capital, innovation, and development priorities converge.

For over five decades, WEF has served as a convening space for heads of state, ministers, global CEOs, development banks, technology leaders, and academic institutions, creating an ecosystem where long-term strategies for growth, sustainability, and resilience are shaped. Participation at Davos is not ceremonial; it is where investment pipelines are built, strategic alliances are formed, and future-facing economic narratives are defined.

For a state like Jharkhand, participation at the World Economic Forum represents a decisive step into this global conversation. As the state marks 25 years of its formation, under the able leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, it is entering a new phase of ambition, one that looks beyond consolidation toward leaping into a future of expanding and infinite opportunities.

As one of India’s most mineral-rich and resource-endowed regions, with significant reserves of coal, iron ore, copper, uranium, and rare earth elements, Jharkhand plays a critical role in India’s industrial, energy, and infrastructure future. At the same time, it is home to deep ecological systems and some of the country’s largest indigenous populations, making sustainable and inclusive development central to its growth pathway.