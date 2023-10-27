Jharkhand to develop tribal dev digital atlas

RANCHI: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Jharkhand is creating a Tribal Development Digital Atlas to assess the socio-economic conditions of tribal communities. In the first phase, a baseline survey will target Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Communities (PVTGs) to gather data on education, skills, income, and living standards. The government aims to provide essential services like housing, sanitation, clean water, electricity, healthcare, and education to uplift these communities. They plan to develop a digital database for effective project implementation by August 2024, benefiting 67,501 PVTG families in

3,705 villages.