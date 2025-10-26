Jharkhand: Three go missing while taking bath during Chhath festival

Medininagar (Jharkhand): Three men, including two from Bihar, went missing on Sunday while taking a bath in the Sone river, on the Chhath Puja rituals, in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

The incident occurred near Pokhrahi village under the Hussainabad Police Station limits when six men went to bathe in the river, and three of them waded deep into the water and were swept away by the current, a senior officer said.

Three others swam to shore, Hussainabad Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sonu Kumar Chaudhary said.

Divers have been engaged to trace the missing persons, he said.

Of the three, Ankush Paswan (22) and Adarsh Chandravanshi (22) were from Aurangabad and Gaya districts of Bihar, the officer said.

They have come to their in-laws' place to celebrate the Chhath festival.

The other missing person is Rajnish Chandravanshi (23), who hails from Pokhrahi village.



