Jharkhand takes 25-year-old state to global stage at Davos

Ranchi/Davos: The Government of Jharkhand is making a strong and purposeful presence at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, positioning the state as a responsible, future-ready partner in global conversations on sustainability, energy transition, inclusive growth, and industrial development.

Led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Jharkhand delegation is engaging with global industry leaders, policymakers, multilateral institutions, and investors through a series of high-level meetings, knowledge sessions, and bilateral discussions at the India Pavilion, the Jharkhand Pavilion, and key global forums across Davos.

At the heart of Jharkhand’s engagement is the Chief Minister’s vision of “Growth in Harmony with Nature”, a development approach that balances economic expansion with ecological responsibility, community welfare, and long-term resilience. As a young state completing 25 years of its formation, Jharkhand is presenting itself not merely as a resource-rich region, but as a governance-led economy ready to shape sustainable growth pathways for the future.

Over the course of the World Economic Forum, Hemant Soren is holding strategic meetings with leaders from global corporations and institutions including Tata Steel, Hitachi, Schneider Electric, Infosys, Welspun, AB InBev, Bloomberg, Tech Mahindra, Alfanar, Ramky Group, Everstone Group, and global business councils from Sweden, the United States, and Europe.