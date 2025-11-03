Jharkhand: Newborns issued Aadhaar & birth certificates on same day

Jamshedpur: The Chakradharpur Divisional Railway Hospital in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district said newborns in the medical facility were enrolled in Aadhaar and their birth certificates were issued simultaneously for the first time, according to an official statement.

Aadhaar enrolment of four babies, born on Saturday, was completed on the same day, it said.

“This marks the first instance of same-day

Aadhaar enrolment and issuance of birth certificates for newborns in any railway hospital under South Eastern Railway (SER),” the statement said.

This has been made possible through the coordinated efforts of the Chakradharpur divisional railway manager and the crew management system, the district administration, and the postal and Aadhaar departments, the statement issued by the South Eastern Railway said.

In the future, officials from these departments will visit the Railway Hospital, Chakradharpur, regularly to facilitate the issuance of Aadhaar cards to newborn babies.

This initiative will help facilitate and expedite the process of birth certificate issuance and Aadhaar enrollment, the statement added.