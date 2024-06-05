Jharkhand: NDA leads in 9 seats, INDIA bloc in five

Ranchi: The BJP was leading in eight Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, with its ally AJSU Party leading in one, suggesting a potential loss of at least three seats for the saffron party in the state. In the 2019 polls, the BJP had won 11 seats, and its ally AJSU Party had secured one.

According to the current trends, the Congress was leading in two seats, and the JMM in three in the state.

Union Minister and sitting MP Arjun Munda was trailing Congress’s Kalicharan Munda in Khunti Lok Sabha seat by approximately 1.39 lakh votes, indicating a clear defeat.

In Singhbhum, JMM’s Joba Manjhi was ahead by 1.46 lakh votes over her nearest rival Geeta Kora of the BJP.

Kora, wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, had joined the BJP just before the Lok Sabha polls.

She conceded her defeat, although the Election Commission is yet to announce the official results.

“I accept my defeat. But, I will be working for the people of the constituency,” Kora said. Former DGP and sitting BJP MP VD Ram was leading by 2.69 lakh votes over his nearest rival Mamta Bhuiyan of the RJD in Palamu.