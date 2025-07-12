MillenniumPost
Jharkhand: Key proposals approved in Cabinet meet

12 July 2025

Ranchi: The monsoon session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly will be held from August 1 to August 7. There will be five working days in this monsoon session. In the Cabinet meeting held under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a total of 27 proposals including convening the monsoon session were approved.

Few important decisions of the Cabinet meeting mentioned below.

-Approval of amendment in the guidelines for approval and implementation of schemes through District Planning Fund.

-Administrative approval of thirty two crore seventy lakh thirty seven thousand four hundred was given for the work of improvement in riding quality of Silli-Banta-Hajam Tikar-Rangamati road of total length 39.00 km.

-The appeal filed by Kumudini Tudu, J.P.S., the then Zonal Officer, Namkum, Ranchi was rejected and permission was given to keep the ban on two pay increments against her intact.

-Approval was given to dismiss Abhineeti Siddharth, Medical Officer, Primary Health Centre, Nayabhusur, Namkum, Ranchi from service.

-Approval was given to dismiss Sneha Singh, Medical Officer, Primary Health Centre, Nala, Jamtara from service.

-Arvind Kumar Lal, the then In-charge Civil Surgeon, Jamshedpur, presently dismissed from service, was given permission to cancel the order

of dismissal from service under the order passed by the High Court of Jharkhand.

