Jharkhand HC reserves order on election petition challenging Assembly Speaker's membership

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday reserved its order regarding an election petition challenging the membership of Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto. The petition was filed by his rival, Santosh Hembram.



In the 2019 assembly elections, Mahto won by a margin of 3,520 votes against BJP's Satyanand Jha, while Hembram, who contested as an independent candidate, received 1,769 votes. Hembram contended that Mahto, representing the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, was wrongfully elected and has sought the cancellation of his membership from the Assembly.

Hembram alleged that Mahto violated the terms of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the 2019 elections.

He also claimed that Mahto made derogatory and defamatory statements against him, which contributed to his electoral defeat. Additionally, Hembram asserted that Mahto published pamphlets containing harmful remarks about him.

Although Hembram reported these issues to the returning officer, no action was allegedly taken, prompting him to approach the High Court.

In earlier proceedings, Hembram presented three witnesses to substantiate his claims against Mahto. Conversely, Mahto refuted the allegations and brought forth 12 witnesses to support his defence, opposing what he described as Hembram's attempts to cancel his Assembly membership.