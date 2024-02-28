Jharkhand HC rejects Hemant Soren’s plea to participate in Budget Session
The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday rejected former Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s petition seeking permission to attend the ongoing Budget session of the assembly.
The session started on February 23, and will conclude on March 2.
Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case last month, had filed an application before the high court on Friday, seeking permission to participate in the Budget session.
