Jharkhand HC orders beautification of Rajrappa Temple and Tagore Hill

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court has directed the authorities to beautify the scenic Tagore Hill, a hangout zone for the people of Ranchi, and the structures atop it that are associated with the family of Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore.



While hearing a PIL, a division bench presided by Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra also ordered the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to reconsider its decision not to accept the structures atop the 300-metre tall hill in Moradabadi area as an “ancient monument”, and hold them worthy of national importance.

In another PIL, the court also ordered the government for the upkeep of the temple of much-revered Maa Chinnamastika, one of the 10 Mahavidyas’ (Tantrik goddesses) at Rajrappa in Ramgarh district.

The Society for Preservation of Tribal Culture and Natural Beauty had filed the PIL seeking the high court’s direction to the ASI to hold the structures on Tagore Hill as ancient monuments.

The ASI had turned down the proposal observing that the structures are not more than 100 years old and do not qualify to be the category of

ancient monuments’.

Jyotirindranath Tagore, who was the elder brother of Rabindranath, was a writer, social reformer, composer

and painter.