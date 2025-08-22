Jharkhand govt tables Rs 4,296.62-cr supplementary budget for FY26

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Friday tabled a supplementary budget of Rs 4,296.62 crore in the assembly for the current fiscal 2025-26. Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore tabled the first supplementary budget for this financial year. The supplementary demands for the current fiscal were initially scheduled to be presented on August 4, but could not be tabled as the House was adjourned sine die as a mark of respect to former chief minister Shibu Soren, who died on that day.

Earlier in March, Kishore tabled in the state assembly the annual budget of Rs 1.45 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-26. Out of the supplementary demand tabled during the day, the Rural Development Department is proposed to get the maximum outlay of Rs 968.89 crore, followed by the Finance Department at Rs 835.83 crore and Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare Department at Rs 448.63 crore. "Maximum allocation was made to the Rural Development Department with an aim to strengthen the rural economy. Jharkhand's 75 per cent population lives in rural areas. So, the Hemant Soren government's priority has been to make the rural economy strong," the finance minister later told reporters. A sum of Rs 420 crore has been proposed for the School Education and Literacy Department, while the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department is likely to get Rs 417 crore. The debate on the demands is scheduled to be held on August 25. The monsoon session, which started on Friday, will conclude on August 28. There will be four working days during the session.