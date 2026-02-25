Jharkhand govt tables Rs 1.58 lakh cr Budget for 2026-27

Ranchi: Pledging inclusive growth and development of all sections of society, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday tabled in the Assembly a Rs 1.58 lakh crore Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal, allocating Rs 67,460 crore for the social sector aimed at the welfare of the poor, women and other vulnerable groups.



The JMM-led government had in 2025-26 presented a Rs 1.45 lakh crore Budget.

“I lay on the table of the House a Budget of Rs 1,58,560 crore for the 2026-27 financial year, up 9 per cent as compared to the current fiscal. ‘Abua Dishom’ (our own) Budget will bring a smile on the faces of Jharkhand residents and wipe tears of the poor,” Finance minister Radhakrishna Kishore said.

The Budget will meet the aspirations of every section of society, including the poor, farmers, tribals and women, Kishore asserted.

“If we examine the total provisioned amount in the Budget from a sectoral perspective, Rs 32,055.83 crore has been allocated for the general sector, Rs 67,459.54 crore for the social sector, and Rs 59,044.63 crore for the economic sector,” he said.

He also said that a scheme -- Mahila Khushhali Yojna -- for women engaged in agricultural activities is being introduced.

“We have allocated Rs 25 crore for it, while the next fiscal will also see the opening of 100 new CM schools of excellence,” the minister said.

“Jharkhand is bestowed with rich mineral resources, religious places like Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar and the Rajrappa temple, besides popular tourist

spots like Netarhat,” he said, adding, the state government is committed to ensure inclusive growth and development of people.

Despite “hurdles” being created by the Opposition, “we will not bow, and will move forward to ensure the all-round development of the state”, Kishore said.

Kishore accused the Centre of step-motherly treatment to Jharkhand by not providing adequate financial assistance to it.