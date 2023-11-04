Jharkhand govt hikes Dearness Allowance by 4% for its employees

NEW DELHI: Giving a Diwali bonanza to the employees of Jharkhand, the state government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren has on Friday hiked dearness allowance for its employees by 4 percentage points to 46 percent of the basic salary. The key decision was taken at the cabinet meeting in Ranchi that was chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.



“Dearness allowance for state government employees has been hiked to 46 percent from 42 percent,” principal secretary, department of finance, Jharkhand, Ajoy Kumar Singh said. The hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) will be applicable from July 1, 2023.

The move comes close on the heels of the central government deciding to hike DA for its employees by 4 percentage points to 46 percent. Dearness relief to pensioners has also been increased to 46 percent with effect from July 1, 2023, he said.

Notably, DA and DR are given twice a year to compensate employees and pensioners, respectively, for price rise.

The Jharkhand government has also approved Rs 1,485 crore for Mukhyamanti Jharkhand Ujjawala Yojna. During the Cabinet meeting, the government approved a total of 23 proposals, including a proposal to construct a separate science building in SSLNT Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Dhanbad. The government has approved Rs 37.47 crore for the project.