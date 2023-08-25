Jharkhand government inks pact with TCPL GES for India’s ‘first’ hydrogen fuel project

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government on Friday paved the way for the country’s “first” hydrogen fuel project, inking a pact with TCPL Green Energy Solutions Private Ltd (TCPL GES) to set up an over Rs 350-crore facility at Jamshedpur.



The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who termed the occasion as “momentous”.

TCPL GES is a joint venture between Tata Motors and Cummins Inc, USA.

The capacity of the proposed unit, which would entail an investment of Rs 354.28 crore, will be over 4,000 hydrogen IC engine/fuel agnostic engine and more than 10,000 battery system.

Soren said this is the first hydrogen fuel project of the country, and hydrogen engines built in Jharkhand would be sent across India.

“Climate change is a matter of concern, and to mitigate environmental concerns, this will act as a milestone,” he said.

The facility is expected to start commercial production in March 2024, and likely provide employment to about 1,000 people directly or indirectly, officials said.

Executive Director, Tata Motors, Girish Wagh said the company is committed to provide green, smart and safe mobility.

“We have a more than 100-year history and rich association with the state of Jharkhand. Tata Cummins Private Ltd, with its fully owned subsidiary, TCPL Green Energy Solutions will invest capital expenditure over the next few years, build and operate the state-of-the-art facility at Jamshedpur to produce zero-emission engines in India,” he said.

“This (project) will create several opportunities for employment... Our initiative will be to make Jharkhand the hub for green and next-gen technologies.”